Hyderabad: With wildcard entrants Ashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav's entry in the BB house, the show has taken unexpected twists and turns. Though Ashika is lagging in understanding the game, Elvish has managed to turn the tables. In the most recent update, Bigg Boss announced that Elvish has hacked the 'systum' and has been announced as the King of the BB house, wherein housemates will have to obey his command.

In a preview of tonight's episode shared on Jio Cinema's official Instagram handle, we will get to witness Elvish ruling the house. He is seen seated in the garden area on a throne and talking about the housemates' weak points in a light-hearted way. Elvish then asks housemates to read from a blackboard one by one. In the clip, we see Falaz Nazz and Avinash Sachdev being called to read the text.

Soon after it, a fight erupts between the three. Reportedly, Elvish took an indirect dig at Falaq for always talking with Avinash and not being involved in the house. This enraged Falaq as this was personal comment. Avinash also took a stand for Falaq and both were seen arguing with Elvish.

Prior to this, another snip of tonight's episode was posted online. The wildcard entrant exercising his powers ordered Jiya Shankar to bring him a glass of water. Jiya then brought him water but with hand-wash mixed in it. Elvish was infuriated at this and confronted Jiya about it, who downright denied the allegation.

Since the day he moved into the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Elvish has been having issues withed with a number of other participants. He had a nasty argument with Avinash Sachdev first, then Falaq Naazz, and now Jiya Shankar. it will be interesting to watch how things will unfold from here on.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 was launched on June 17. It airs for free on Jio Cinema every night at 9 pm. The show is hosted by Salman Khan.

