Hyderabad: The excitement continues to rise in Salman Khan's hosted captive reality show, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, the superstar skipped hosting duties, while makers gave Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, Falaq Naaz, Pooja Bhatt, and Avinash Sachdev a temporary sigh of relief as none of them were eliminated in Sunday's episode. However, the upcoming nomination process is expected to intensify the game within the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

A sneak peek of an upcoming episode was released by the BB OTT 2 makers on Tuesday, hinting at dramatic nominations where the housemates will engage in verbal spats. Aashika Bhatia, a new entrant, emphasizes that the nature of the game goes beyond mere friendship while referring to the dynamics between Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar in the house.

In the nomination process, Anshika seems to have nominated Jad for elimination, while Avinash has apparently criticized her for being unclear in her intentions and actions. On the other hand, Abhishek Malhan expresses his determination to prove his self-worth, while Falaq accuses Elvis Yadav of fabricating stories and crossing boundaries.

After an elimination-free week, tonight's episode will unveil which contestants fear eviction this week as the glimpses from Bigg Boss OTT 2 promise intense drama unfolding within the house. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 airs on Jio Cinema for free.

Read | Bigg Boss OTT 2 day 31 highlights: Elvish Yadav gets into heated argument with Falaq Naazz- Avinash Sachdev, BB health camp brings out fun side of housemates