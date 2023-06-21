DIPIKA KAKAR SHOAIB IBRAHIM WELCOMES BABY BOY NEW FATHER OPENS UP ON PREMATURE DELIVERY

Hyderabad: Television actor-couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been blessed with a baby boy in the early morning of Wednesday. Shoaib took to his social media handle and shared the good news with his fans on Instagram Story. In his note, Shoaib also revealed that Dipika had a 'premature delivery', but there was 'nothing much to worry'.

Shoaib wrote, "Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It's a premature delivery nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers." Dipika also re-shared the story on her Instagram. The couple announced their pregnancy in January 2023.

They took to Instagram and wrote, "Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of gratitude, happiness, excitement, and also nervousness. Humari life ka ye sabse khoobsurat phase hai (the most beautiful phase of our lives). Yessss, we are expecting our first child! Going to embrace parenthood soon. Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai (We need a lot of your prayers and love) for our little one."

On Tuesday, the couple celebrated Shoaib's birthday, and the cake read, 'Papa to be'. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Shoaib wrote, "This one as "papa to be" and Inshallah I will be entering a new phase of my life soon… cant wait myself.. too many emotions too much excitement. Thank you so much everyone for your lovely wishes and blessings. I love you all (with a red heart emoji)."

Dipika Kakar earlier shared that she had a miscarriage the previous year. The actor was also accused of faking her pregnancy. Meanwhile, having worked together on the popular TV show Sasural Simar Ka, Shoaib and Dipika got married in 2018. They dated for a few years before the marriage.