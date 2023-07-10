DIPIKA KAKAR MAKES FIRST APPEARANCE POST DELIVERY POSES WITH HUBBY SHOAIB IBRAHIM AND NEWBORN OUTSIDE HOSPITAL

Hyderabad: Television actors Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar finally brought their newborn child home on Monday. The couple welcomed the child on June 21 and were discharged from the hospital today. The couple smiled as they posed outside the hospital with their baby.

Shoaib was dressed in black casuals and held the infant in his hands. The baby was asleep in pink baby bedding, while Dipika looked gorgeous in a pink kurta set with a white dupatta. Dipika was seen urging paps not to make a noise as that would wake the baby up.

In order to prevent them from making noise, Dipika requested them not to make noise by saying "shor nahi" (no noise) while they gave them cues to stop and pose for them. Prior to this, Shaoib uploaded a selfie with Dipika on his Instagram Stories before leaving the hospital, writing, "Ready to go home" and adding a heart eye emoji.

Earlier, Shoaib had posted on his Instagram Stories, "Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy," to announce the arrival of his first child. "It's only a preterm delivery, nothing to worry about," he added.

In January 2023, Dipika and Shoaib made the pregnancy public. "Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of gratitude, happiness, excitement, and also nervousness," they wrote on Instagram, adding, "the most beautiful time in our lives is right now. Yes, we will soon be welcoming our first child! We are about to embrace parenthood. We need a lot of your prayers and love for our little one, Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai."

Shoaib and Dipika first met on the set of their daily serial Sasural Simar Ka. They were later united in marriage in 2018.

Also read: Shoaib Ibrahim drops wifey Dipika Kakar's picture from hospital, shares update after premature delivery