DINESH PHADNIS AKA FREDERICKS OF CID FAME NO MORE

Hyderabad: Actor Dinesh Phadnis, who portrayed Fredericks in the longest-running television series CID, died in Mumbai on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The actor, who was 57 years old, was on a ventilator support from the past few days. He was admitted to the hospital due to severe liver damage on December 1.

The 57-year-old actor was reportedly admitted to Tunga Hospital in Mumbai. It was earlier speculated that he suffered from a heart attack, but co-actor Dayanand Shetty played that down.He clarified that Dinesh Phadnis passed away due to a liver problem. Phadnis costarred with Shetty in CID, and the latter had been providing updates on the actor's condition. The entire cast of CID, who are well-known for having a strong relationship, is staying at Phadnis' house for now. The Daulat Nagar crematorium will host his final ceremonies on Tuesday.

CID had a fantastic run on television from 1998 to 2018. It is among the Indian television programmes with the longest runtime. The audience adored Dinesh's portrayal of Fredericks because of his comedic timing and lighthearted interaction with other cast members, particularly Shivaji Satam's ACP Pradyuman.

There were rumours Dinesh had a heart attack earlier last week. Dispelling the claims, Dayanand Shetty stated that Dinesh was experiencing liver damage. Dayanand Shetty, who portrayed Daya in CID, stated, "First off, it wasn't heart attack; rather, he was suffering from liver damage, which is why he was taken to Tunga Hospital, Malad."

He further said, "Dinesh was receiving treatment for another illness, but the drug had a negative impact on his liver. It is always advised to take medications extremely carefully because of this. One never knows when taking medication for one condition could lead to another serious illness. When using allopathic medications, one should exercise extreme caution."