DHEERAJ DHOOPAR THIS IS SOMETHING VERY CHALLENGING WORKING ON SURPRISING NEW AVATAR IN SAUBHAVGYAVATI BHAVA

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Television actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who was recently in the news for making his OTT debut, took to his social media account to make it official that he will be seen in the thriller series Saubhavgyavati Bhava. Dheeraj has already started shooting for the show and is all set to entertain his fans and audience in his all-new avatar.

Taking to Instagram, Dheeraj dropped a picture with a caption that read, "New Beginnings." Reacting to his post, a fan commented, "Keep the feathers going."

Another commented, "Congratulations and all the best!"

One more commented, "All the best dheeraj.. Shine as always."

A netizen wrote, "Holding my breath for this one."

Talking about his role in the show, Dheeraj said, "Right after completing the shoot for my OTT debut I got this show and I was absolutely certain of doing this. Right from the team that I am working with to the character that I am playing made me take the decision to do this show.(sic)"

He added, "I play a grey shade character in the show and something that I have been waiting for a long time. The character is something that I have had to work hard to get into the skin of. It will be something completely different for my fans and followers, they will be surprised to see me in this avatar. I have played multiple roles in my career and this is something very challenging and out of the blue."

Dheeraj is known for working in several TV shows such as Sasural Simar Ka, Sherdil Shergill, and Kundali Bhagya among others. (With agency inputs)