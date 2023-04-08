DELHI METRO GIRL VIRAL VIDEO SPARKS DEBATE ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Hyderabad: When something goes viral every now and then that completely captures our attention and recently, it is Delhi Metro that has been dominating the internet. It is the viral "Delhi Metro girl" that has sparked a debate over social media. Videos of a girl identified as Rhythm Chanana traveling in the Delhi Metro while wearing a bralette and a skirt recently became viral on social media.

The act prompted remarks from a wide range of people, some of which were either trolls or empowered voices. Many people even said that her sense of style was an inspiration from Mumbai's latest fashion icon, Uorfi Javed. And indeed, people can see the similarities.

In the video, the girl could be seen traveling in the metro while sporting a handmade bralette and a tiny little skirt. "Commuters should not engage in any activity or wear any dress which could offend the sensibilities of other fellow passengers," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement. DMRC also said that it expects its commuters to follow all social etiquette and protocols that are acceptable in society. Yet, internet users have their own opinions about the trending "Delhi Metro girl," as shown by the following tweets:

"Not her first and last time. Just amazed to think, From Where she would be coming and going in this dress. Of course not the college," a user tweeted. "Lol, people were worried about the #delhimetrogirl privacy & identity! #rhythmchanana deliberately did it to increase her following from 700 to 700k on Insta (not impossible now) where such posts are already there by her," another tweeted. "Loved her reply, bravo 👏 well, let’s find out the guy who shot this video without her permission!!! #delhimetrogirl," one more user tweeted.