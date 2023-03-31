Hyderabad: Prime Video on Thursday released a new trailer for an upcoming spy series Citadel, featuring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra as secret agents. The new Citadel trailer is amazing, with more dramatic and action-packed scenes. But, what stands out is how Priyanka's Nadia and Richard's Mason, who are called back to the agency by Stanley Tucci's Bernard Orlick, manage to work together despite battling their attraction for one another.

The second trailer for Citadel takes a closer look at the train accident that appeared to be the end of the elite spy agency Citadel. Years later, the two mind-wiped secret agents have no memory of their spy lives because their memories were erased after the disaster. Mason may not have many memories of his job as a spy, but he still remembers Nadia. She, too, seems to be in agreement with him and tells him that she remembers everything. In the first Citadel trailer, Nadia was confronted by Mason and insisted that she was a spy before the two were ambushed by an attacker.

Taking to Instagram, a person commented on a photo of Priyanka and Richard from the new trailer shared on a fan page. He wrote, "Have only seen trailer - is there an interview somewhere?" Another wrote, "Can't wait to watch the series!" One more user wrote, "They are on fire. Their chemistry is mind blowing."

Citadel will begin to stream on April 28 on Prime Video. Citadel, which deals with international spies from across the world teaming up for the ultimate mission, is billed as an "Avengers-style spy show". Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are working on the Indian installment of Citadel. The series is being directed by Raj and DK. The shooting is currently underway.