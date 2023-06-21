Hyderabad: Finally, the trailer of the much anticipated second edition of the International Emmy-nominated anthology Lust Stories 2 is out. And much like Part 1, it is an anthology of stories revolving around the taboo subject of romance, passion and desires. With the topic being the same, the trailer also attracted trolls, who felt the series defames Indian culture.

As soon as the trailer was released, many netizens took to Twitter expressing dislike for the bold nature of the series. Reacting to the trailer of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's Lust Stories 2, a user wrote: "This kind of series are bringing western culture which is not part of our indian culture, promoting adultery, extra marital affairs, sex before marriage, is this the society we really want to live in ? #LustStories2."

Another one wrote: "Call me conservative or an incel but extramarital affairs are not something to be promoted or shown to be progressive. #LustStories2 trailer seems to show that all that matters in life is lust and that's what is defining and meaningful." Another Twiteratti commented on Tamannaah Bhatia's tweet about the trailer release: "You shouldnt have done this movie... Unexpected from u. #LustStories2." A Twitter user wrote: I have lost interest in Indian Netflix content #LustStories2."

The series is helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh. The show stars Kajol, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Amruta Shubhash, Tillotama Shome and Kumud Mishra. The new season displays different shades of desire in different age groups and socioeconomic backgrounds, as well as their perspectives towards the forbidden issue.

Lust Stories 2 is a collection of films bankrolled by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Ent that investigate relationships through the feminine lens, thematically connecting them. The series will head for an OTT release on Netflix on 29, June, 2023.

