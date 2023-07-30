BIGG OTT 2 DAY 43 HIGHLIGHTS SALMAN KHAN SCHOOLS BEBIKA DHURVE ELVISH YADAV BREAKS DOWN DURING VIDEO CALL WITH MOTHER

Hyderabad: The sixth Weekend Ka Vaar was intense as show host Salman Khan schooled contestants on their behaviour the previous week. From slamming Bebika Dhurve to chastising Elvish Yadav, the episode that aired on Saturday was a hard-hitting one. Later, Elvish was connected to his mother via video call, during which the former broke down into tears.

Bebika Dhurve's one-sided affection for Abhishek Malhan

Housemates sense a new romance brewing between Bebika and Abhishek. Though Abhishek considers Bebika a friend, Bebika blushes every time someone teases her taking Abhishek's name. She even cooked lunch on Abhishek's request, which made housemates grow curious as she had turned them down when they had requested her to make lunch but agreed to Abhishek's request. Pooja Bhatt called their relationship toxic love as they cannot stop talking nor can they stop fighting.

Salman Khan slams Bebika Dhurve

Bollywood star Salman Khan discussed the altercation between Manisha and Bebika during the Angel vs Devil challenge. He emphasised the need for accountability and cautioned Bebika to refrain from disrespecting and yelling at other people. Salman reprimanded Bebika for her rude demeanour towards Manisha when explaining what she had done incorrectly throughout the exercise. He said that Bebika's response to the challenge was incorrect.

Salman Khan bursts out on Elvish Yadav

Wildcard entrant and YouTuber Elvish Yadav had to face Salman's wrath for his insensitive comments about women. Salman even played a video on screen to show it to other housemates. In the video, Elvish was seen using derogatory language for Bebika. Salman went on to school Abhishek and Manisha who were seen laughing in the video.

Elvish Yadav's emotional breakdown

Much to Elvish's surprise, he was connected to his mother via video call. She encouraged him to play well. Elvish broke down on seeing his mother and felt remorseful that he used such foul language on camera. However, Salman told him that his mother was not shown the entire clip and she was unaware of the words he had used in the footage.

Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani apologise

After the entire scene, Abhishek Malhan apologised to the housemates. Then followed Elvish's apology and at last, Manisha came into the hall to seek an apology, especially from Bebika. However, Bebika left the room and didn't listen to Manisha.

