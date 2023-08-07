BIGG BOSS OTT 2 UORFI JAVED ENTERS BB HOUSE IN LAST WEEK AS HOUSEMATES GEAR UP FOR FINALE TASK

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is nearing the end of its run. In the finale week, we see former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Uorfi Javed enthusiastically being welcomed into the house in an unexpected turn of events. As the finals approach, Uorfi plans to work her magic by designing the housemates' finale clothes.

Taking to Instagram, Bigg Boss OTT 2 makers shared a glimpse of the upcoming episode on Jio Cinema's official handle. Sharing the video, makers wrote: "True to her style, @urf7i flaunts her unique outfit and perspectives, as she enters the #BBOTT2 house once again! Catch her on #BiggBossOTT2 24 hours live feed on #JioCinema for free!"

Fans are eager to witness the wild and flashy outfits that will appear on the Bigg Boss OTT stage as Uorfi prepares to design the finale costumes for the participants. Javed also stated that Bigg Boss is motivated by her upon entering the house. "Bigg Boss got inspired by me, I guess!" Uorfi said adding, "that is why the recycling concept is here - exactly as how I design my outfits."

Uorfi also bonded with Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar, and others. The social media star called Abhishek and Manisha cute. In another video, we get to see a glimpse of the upcoming task.

Sharing the video on Instagram, makers captioned it as: "Iss task mein kaun karega sabse acchi tarah waqt ki pehredaari, and save themselves from the nominations? To find out, watch this episode of #BiggBossOTT2 tonight at 9pm. Streaming free on #JioCinema." The task saw Jiya, Bebika, Manisha, Abhishek and Elvish being involved as Jad and Avinash had to bid farewell to their Bigg Boss journey in the last episode.

Contestants Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev were evicted in a surprising double eviction in the Weekend Ka Vaar programme on Sunday, one week before the grand finale. Jiya Shankar cried as she said farewell to Avinash. The top six competitors competing for the trophy on Bigg Boss OTT 2 are Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve, and Pooja Bhatt.

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2 day 51 highlights: Neha Kakkar, Raftaar grace show, Abhishek Malhan accuses Elvish Yadav of negative PR against him