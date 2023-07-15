BIGG BOSS OTT 2 THINGS GET PERSONAL BETWEEN AVINASH SACHDEV AND ELVISH YADAV AS LATTER CALLS HIM BEWAKOOF KA BACHCHA

Hyderabad: The second season of Bigg Boss OTT gets drametic with each passing day. The upcoming episode is anticipated to take the audience on another thrilling adventure with the housemates getting involved in a fight. Episode 29 of the reality show will witness a big fight between housemates Avinash Sachdev and Elvish Yadav after the latter called Avinash 'bewakoof ka bachcha (son of a fool)'.

A sneak peek shared by makers on Instagram features a massive fight between Avinash and Elvish during the morning. The fight looked obvious when Avinash got triggered after Elvish made a personal comment during the argument. Not just this, Elvish went on to repeat his words thrice even after Avinash asked him 'baap pe mat ja (don't drag my father into this)'.

Instigated by Elvish's constant comments, Avinash said, "Mere muh pe aake bol, aurat ki tarah peeth peeche mat bolna" (Come and speak directly to me, don't talk behind my back like a woman). To that, Elvish replied, "Chal jaa ke muh chupa, ja ped ke piche muh chupa, aaj ki footage milagai tujko (Go hide your face, hide behind a tree, you got footage for the day)." Avinash then said, "Mard ki tarah saamne bol na (Have guts to say things in front of me like a man)."

Going by the sneak peek, tonight's Bigg Boss OTT 2 episode is going to get very personal between Elvish and Avinash. Watch all the drama in this episode of the Salman Khan-hosted show at 9 pm streaming free on JioCinema.