Hyderabad: Superstar Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 will witness second eviction of the season tonight. In the weekend special episode, Salman will be seen asking contestants to take a guess about who they think will be the first to leave the house. The contestants who fear eviction are Bebika Dhruve, Jiya Shankar, and ex-flames Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev.

In the episode which will be airing tonight, Salman will be seen having a conversation with contestants about elimination. In the latest promo of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Khan is seen asking contestants, "Ek guess le lo kaun ja raha hai aaj ghar ke bahar (Guess who is going to leave the house today)." Following Salman's instructions, Manisha Rani shares who she thinks will get evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. In her opinion, it could be Palak Purswani or Jiya Shankar who will be eliminated from the show. When Salman asks Bebika Dhurve to guess, she takes the names of Jiya Shankar and Avinash Sachdev.

Interestingly, none of the guesses were right as Salman is seen telling Manisha and Bebika that the contestants who they think don't deserve to be in the show are going to stay. The host then gave a hint that a female contestant will be leaving Bigg Boss OTT 2 house tonight. This means Avinash, Jiya and Palak are safe from eviction while Bebika could be eliminated from the house.

For unversed, this will be the second eviction in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house after Puneet Sharma, also known as Puneet Superstar, was ousted from the show within 24 hours. Puneet's bizarre antics in the house led to his eviction in less than 24 hours which was the first time in the history of the show.