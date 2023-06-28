BIGG BOSS OTT 2 SHOCKING AALIYA SIDDIQUI SHOWN THE DOOR IN MID WEEK EVICTION BLAMES POOJA BHATT FOR IT

Hyderabad: Aaliya Siddiqui was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 on Tuesday evening in a surprising twist. The estranged wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui was nominated with Jiya Shankar, however, she received fewer votes. Aaliya expressed her disappointment with the mid-week elimination, but witnessing how much affection people have for her seemed like a success for her.

Pooja Bhatt is to blame for her eviction, as per the filmmaker. "They cannot see the good in anything," Aaliya said of the actor and her gang. "Pooja ji has accomplished so much in her life, yet she is so critical of others. She kept pointing out that I was trying to hide a side of myself. When the truth is that I am a little reserved and it takes me some time to open up. I can't quarrel or gossip about others in front of the camera as they can. I'm not sure what her problem was with me," she added.

"When necessary, I was strong enough to call her out and nominate her. To be honest, everything that is wrong, especially the negativity in the house, is her fault. She is the leader of that group, and she must be removed," said Aaliya upon her eviction.

Aaliya expressed her gratitude to the viewers for seeing through the show's bias in pushing Pooja Bhatt and her company into the game. Pooja assaulted her and accused her of playing the victim card during nominations, despite the fact that she herself constantly utilised her father Mahesh Bhatt's name in the game. In her defence, Aaliya said: "she made such a big statement for me, and when I defended myself, she proudly said, 'Main Mahesh Bhatt ki beti hu'. Why would you do such a thing?"

"She is an actor and director who has had a successful career. Why can't she win the game on her own? You can't point fingers at me when you need to drop names. I was in the game to develop my own identity outside of being Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, but she was questioning me," she explained.

The ousted competitor appeared to be irritated by Salman Khan's statement on Weekend Ka Vaar as well. The host had urged Aaliya that she shouldn't discuss her marital problems on the show and that she should create her own identity. However, Aaliya clarified that she had only spoken about her personal life twice because others were curious about it.

Given their previous collaborations (Kick and Bajrangi Bhaijaan), she believed the Bollywood superstar sided with her estranged husband. "Bilkul biassed ho ke bole, Salman ji. He was completely biased; he backed his colleague. That demonstrates how one wields power against others. I'm not afraid to say this because I know I wasn't mistaken. Everyone on the show discusses their lives and their pasts. Falaq Naaz spoke about her brother Sheezan, Pooja ji spoke about her past. I had formed a friendship with Abhishek Malhan, and he was curious about me. However, I never said anything bad about anyone," Aaliya remarked.

While Aaliya Siddiqui does not regret her decision to go on Bigg Boss, she has expressed her displeasure with people's personalities. She admitted that living under the same roof as them was really tough for her, and she even had a panic attack. "I couldn't believe how much animosity individuals have for others. Even after I got out, I couldn't sleep well. Because I was so mentally disturbed, I didn't even speak to my children or my family properly. These past 12 days have been life-changing for me. I've never learned so much about human psychology in my 40 years as I did in this house," she said.

"I'd seen similar squabbling and chatting about others on television, but these are actual people, bickering and gossiping about others all day. They were simply too toxic," Aaliya added. Finally, Aaliya Siddiqui stated that she believes that only an honest person can win this competition. "I'm betting on Abhishek because he's such a sweetheart and has the courage to stand up for what's right. All I can hope is that the audience will rally behind him and help him win the show," said Aaliya.

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz recalls Sheezan Khan's time in jail, says 'Nobody can imagine the horrors we've gone through'