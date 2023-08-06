BIGG BOSS OTT 2 SALMAN KHAN DROPS DOUBLE ELIMINATION BOMB RAFTAAR TO JAZZ UP THE TENSED HOUSE

Hyderabad: Season 2 of Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss OTT will soon be coming to an end. While the finale week is around the corner, and the contents are hopeful of making it to the list of finalists, Salman dropped the double elimination bomb and left the housemates baffled.

In tonight's episode, not one but two contestants will be winding up their Bigg Boss OTT 2 journey. In the latest sneak peek shared by makers, Salman is seen revealing the elimination twist to the housemates. The superstar host is seen asking the contestants if they had thought that the journey to make it to the finale week would be a piece of cake, then they were probably wrong.

Salman informs the housemates that after reaching so close to the Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale week, there will be a double elimination which spells danger for Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, and Avinash Sachdev as two out of these nominated contestants will bid adieu to the show tonight.

Meanwhile, the makers seemingly made sure to jazz up the tense energy of the house with Raftaar's music. The rapper who penned and crooned Bigg Boss OTT 2 anthem Lagi Bachi, will be making an appearance on the show to promote his web series, Bajao. He will be joined by former Bigg Boss contestant Mahira Sharma and actors Sahil Khattar, Tanuj Virwani, and Sahil Vaid to promote their show.

