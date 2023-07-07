BIGG BOSS OTT 2 RANKING TASK INTENSIFIES GAME HOUSEMATES SMELL BLOOMING ROMANCE BETWEEN FALAQ NAAZ AVINASH SACHDEV

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 house is all set to witness moments of tension as the upcoming episode of Salman Khan-hosted reality show will put the contestants in a tricky situation. Ahead of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman, Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants will be seen going through the grind of the ranking task. Meanwhile, the contestants are also witnessing a blooming romance in the house.

In a recent glimpse shared by the makers, housemates are seen discussing the new task that they are given by Bigg Boss. As seen in the video, the contestants are asked to rank their fellow housemates on the basis of their journey on the show so far. Tension rises in the house as opinions differ and claims for the number one position trigger debate over deserving candidates. The contestants are cautious as the outcome of the task may change the course of the game.

Meanwhile, a love story is about to take off in the house as Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev have seemingly developed soft corners for each other. The housemates are also teasing the duo as they steal little moments together. Of late, Falaq and Avinash are seen spending more time together. They are visibly concerned for each other and housemates are noticing a growing fondness between the two. Falaq and Avinash, however, are yet to confess what they feel for each other.