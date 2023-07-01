Hyderabad: Bigg Boss OTT 2 participants Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid shared a kiss for 30 seconds as part of a task in one of the recent episodes of the show. Their kiss created ripples in the house, however, Jad later in the show referred to Akanksha as a 'bad kisser'. While having a conversation with his co-participant Avinash Sachdev, he whispered, "She (Akanksha Puri) is a bad kisser." Pooja Bhatt was disappointed and enraged by this.

Pooja Bhatt slammed Jad Hadid and said, "I'm sorry, but you're a b***h if you're saying that. You seemed to enjoy it very much." Jad then informed Pooja that Akanksha was shaking throughout the kiss. Pooja lost her calm and said, "Obviously, what would a girl do if she is asked to kiss in front of the whole world?" That comment was inappropriate. I'm sorry I disapprove of it. Not cool. Not cool at all. You don't say that."

Jad said that he was simply expressing his opinion, to which Pooja said, "You don't tell us about your opinion, tell her instead." She further said, "I thought you were a man and not a boy." Earlier during the kiss, Pooja Bhatt too, became noticeably uncomfortable and even asked Akanksha and Jad to 'stop it' as soon as the task was over.

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aaliya Siddiqui says 'If I go back as wild card entry, I'll settle all scores'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 aired on the online streaming platform Jio Cinema on June 17 of last month. The Salman Khan-hosted show will run for six weeks after which a winner will be announced. The contestants must live together and fulfill tasks in a house where hundreds of cameras keep a 24x7 vigil on their every move.