BIGG BOSS OTT 2 POOJA BHATT REVEALS THE REASON BEHIND HER DIVORCE WITH MANISH MAKHIJA

Mumbai: Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt in the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 opened up about her private life including her divorce from Manish Makhija, with whom she parted ways in 2014 after over a decade of marriage.

Talking about her private life and relationships in the show, Pooja said: "I was married for almost 11 years. Then we decided that something is not right so why to live a lie." Calling her former spouse a good man, she added: "He was not an actor, but he belonged to the media business, and he was a good man."

"I didn't want to have kids and I couldn't lie... Whatever it was, it was good. We maintained dignity and parted ways," she added. Prior to this, the filmmaker-actress spoke about her battle with alcoholism at the age of 44 and then her journey to sobriety. Pooja was seen talking to co-contestant Cyrus Broacha and said: "I had a drinking problem, and that's why I acknowledged my addiction and made the decision to quit."

She then spoke about how she was labelled as an "alcoholic" by people and how she tackled that. Pooja was heard saying that men get the license by the society and hence, freely talk about being "addicted and recovering from alcoholism. Women don't openly drink and so they don't openly recover. I used to drink openly so when I thought of recovering from alcoholism I realised that why should I recover in the closet? People used to call me an alcoholic but then I said I'm a recovering alcoholic," she explained.

Pooja is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on JioCinema. (With agency inputs)

