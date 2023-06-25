BIGG BOSS OTT 2 PALAK PURSWANI CALLS POOJA BHATT DOMINATING AALIYA SIDDIQUI AGREES

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss OTT's first-weekend ka Vaar is finally here. The first segment of it was aired on Friday, while some bits of today's episode were shared on the official Instagram handle of Jiocinema. In the clips, we see Salman Khan asking the Bigg Boss contestants about Pooja Bhatt. The show host Salman Khan is seen asking the contestants if they are scared of Bollywood actor Pooja Bhatt, who is also a contestant this season.

In response to Salman's question, Palak Purswani and Aaliya Siddiqui raised their hands. Palak admitted that she is afraid of Pooja Bhatt. She went on to say the former actor is dominating and one doesn't know how she will react if something is said to her. Salman noticing Aaliya also raising her hand, asked if she is also scared. Aaliya then nodded in agreement saying yes.

Salman then turned to Pooja and asked what it is that these two contestants are scared of her. Responding to his query, Pooja said that the two are not projecting their true self. They are trying to portray a fake image, hence only these two are scared of her, while others don't seem to have any problem.

To see what happens next, how the two girls counter Pooja's claim of being fake, we will need to watch Sunday's episode. Meanwhile, Salman Khan called out contestants like Akanksha Puri and Palak Purswani on Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar for creating false narratives in the house on Saturday. The season's first Weekend Ka Vaar episode was pretty intense, wherein Salman Khan was in his element, showing competitors the mirror, asking tough questions, and compelling them to reflect on their behaviour.

He even corrected contestants on the show. In Saturday's episode, Salman schooled Aaliya Siddiqui, the ex-wife of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is one of the Bigg Boss OTT season 2 participants. She entered the house and stated that she was there to establish her name and begin her career in the film industry. However, throughout the week, she was observed bringing up her personal life. Salman advised her on Saturday's episode not to discuss her personal life on TV.

