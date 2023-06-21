BIGG BOSS OTT 2 PALAK PURSWANI AND POOJA BHATT GET INTO VERBAL SPAT OVER CHICKEN AND COFFEE ON FIRST HOUSE BUDGET

Hyderabad: Life inside the Bigg Boss house is anything but easy, and the new set of contestants are slowly figuring out how even the easiest of chores, such as picking out groceries, can require the utmost patience and concentration. In the latest development in the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, the concept of budget is introduced. The budget in the house is nothing new, however, this time contestants will buy groceries and other necessary items using BB currency.

In a promo shared by JioCinema on their official Instagram handle, we see Bigg Boss informing all the housemates about the budgeting. The promo for the upcoming episode sees the contestants trying to figure out what kind of items they can buy within the amount included in their budget. As the contestants discuss the kind of items they need and try to make quick decisions within the limited budget alloacted, they resort to voting between chicken and coffee.

The contestants found it tough to choose between the said items as each one had their own preference. However, it soon resulted in a verbal spat between Palak Purswani, who wanted coffee and declared it was a necessity for her, and Pooja Bhatt, who wanted chicken. Pooja argued that chicken had a nutritional value, unlike coffee.

The upcoming episode will be exciting to watch as housemates will navigate through the budget and fight it out for their needs. The previous episode was also fraught with drama, as Puneet superstar was kicked out of the house within 24 hours of his entry. Meanwhile, apart from fights, we also saw romance brewing with Jad Hadid being the centre of attention.

It will be interesting to watch the coming episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 on the online streaming platform Jio Cinema to see what will the contestants choose in their first budget session.

