BIGG BOSS OTT 2 NOMINATION TASK TO INTENSIFY GAME AS HOUSEMATES RISK PERSONAL BELONGINGS

Hyderabad: Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 will bring more intensity to the existing drama inside the house in the upcoming episode. In a sneak peek shared by JioCinema of Tuesday's episode, we see housemates fighting for a safe spot in this week's nomination task that involves personal belongings at risk. The episode is expected to take viewers on another thrilling ride.

In the episode to be aired on Tuesday, the participants could be seen smashing and destroying one another's personal belongings to avert nomination. Sharing the preview on Jio Cinema's official Instagram handle, makers of Bigg Boss OTT 2 wrote in the caption, "Iss nominations, lagenge one-on-one allegations aur honge personal belongings at risk! Watch this episode of #BiggBossOTT2 tonight at 9 pm. Streaming free on #JioCinema."

For the unversed, Bigg Boss introduced the nomination task for this week in which the makers will blow horn five times, and every time the horn blows, each housemate must give up one item which is very close to them and present it to Jiya and Abhishek. The duo has the power to accept or reject the items, and when they accept them, they completely destroy the abandoned objects. Jiya and Abhishek will announce the names of the nominees after accepting an item.

The BB Junkyard nomination task is seemingly going to stir a lot of drama in the house. The twist is that neither Abhishek nor Jiya received nominations. Jiya is exempt as she is the captain of the house, and Abhishek was saved by the audience's vote.