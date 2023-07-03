Hyderabad: After Weekend Ka Vaar, the contestants will face each other for nominations on Monday. During the nominations task, Manisha Rani nominated Jiya Shankar, making her angry, and the two got into a fight. The two were seen accusing each other of playing dirty games.

The Salman Khan-hosted reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' is currently streaming on Jio Cinema. Jad Hadid has been nominated for this week following his spat with Bebika Dhruve. Salman Khan himself nominated Jad for crossing the line, while arguing with Bebika. Jad had reportedly flashed his butt at Bebika after an altercation with her.

This angered Salman, who then nominated Jad for eviction. Following the incident, Salman Khan apologised to the viewers as he failed in his commitment to uphold the integrity of Bigg Boss OTT 2. In the same episode, Akanksha Puri was eliminated from the house.

The latest contested to be evicted from Bigg Boss is Akanksha Puri. She was evicted in the last night's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, wherein she was nominated alongside Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan. Akanksha was evicted after her much-talked-about "kiss task" involving Jad Hadid.

Salman acknowledged that it was unfortunate that the "Kiss Incident" happened at the same time as Abdu Rozik's entry in the house. Salman Khan also criticized Pooja Bhatt and Falaq Naazz for discussing Abhishek Malhan's upbringing on Weekend Ka Vaar and discussed the hypocrisy of the participants in the house.

The show is only getting more and more intense with only four weeks left. This week's nominations and tasks will get tougher with each day as housemates brace themselves for the twists and turns coming their way.

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2 day 16 highlights: Akanksha Puri gets evicted, Salman Khan nominates Jad Hadid for disrespecting Bebika Dhurve