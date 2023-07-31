Hyderabad: The reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 consistently manages to surprise the viewers. After a blockbuster Weekend Ka Vaar episode, in which the show's host Salman Khan was seen giving the participants a harsh reality check, everyone was moved by the elimination. While Aashika Bhatia and Manisha Rani were nominated for elimination, it was the former who ultimately got evicted based on audience votes, leaving the housemates emotional and the game more thrilling than ever.

Aashika's eviction from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house did not put an end to the drama there. Rather, it has intensified the game as the housemates will be going through another nomination grind. In the episode to be aired on Monday night, a new nomination task will take place, which will put Manisha Rani, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, and Bebika Dhurve in danger. As the viewers wait for the official announcement, speculations regarding who would be the next contestant to depart the Bigg Boss house are building up.

As risk nears for some, others experience relief. The contestants including Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar, and Pooja Bhatt are reportedly free from nominations this week. As the housemates are gearing up for yet another elimination, the dynamics inside the house are sure to change drastically. The eviction of any of the nominated participants could lead to unexpected alliances, rivalries, and new tactics.

Fans' anticipation and speculation increase as they wait for the official announcement of this week's eliminations. Viewers are anxiously awaiting the results of the tough nomination process as the drama and emotions in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house are at an all-time high while finale Week is around the corner.