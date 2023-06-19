BIGG BOSS OTT 2 MANISHA RANI KISSING JAD HADID HINTS AT POTENTIAL LOVE STORY IN THE HOUSE

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been delighting the audience, and all of the competitors are having a good time inside the Bigg Boss house. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Manisha Rani flirts with Jad Hadid and kisses him on the cheek in front of everyone. Manisha continues by telling Jad that she loves him in a way that no one else could.

In a recent video clip released on the official Instagram account of JioCinema, we see Manisha Rani flirting with Jad Hadid. Manisha is seen flirting with Jadin in front of the housemates in the video. For those who are unaware, Manisha and Jad entered the house together on the first day and their friendship has strengthened since then.

Manisha is seen kissing Jad in front of everyone and saying, 'I love you'. "I won't leave you," Manisha said adding, "and I will connect my heart to your heart." When Jad asks, "Can I have some tea?" 'I will have you!' says Manisha. "I adore you to the moon and back," Manisha added.

Jad then asks Manisha politely if she wants to kiss him. Manisha gives Jad a kiss on the cheeks, saying "I love you like no one else does." Prior to this, Puneet and Cyrus Broacha had a clash before the former is eliminated.

For the unversed, Puneet refused to wipe the filthy toilet seat. When Cyrus told him not to perform this drama again because no one would clean it, Puneet began to yell and refused. Furthermore, when Bigg Boss asked the contestants whether they wanted to give Puneet another chance or evict him from the house, the majority of them said no. So, after his misbehaviour in the house, Puneet superstar became the first competitor to be ejected from the competition.

