BIGG BOSS OTT 2 MAKERS TEASE FANS WITH FIRST GLIMPSE OF FIRST THREE CONTESTANTS

Hyderabad Bigg Boss OTT 2 announcement has set social media on fire as the audience can t keep calm for the new season s premiere The show will start streaming on JioCinema on June 17 On Saturday the Salman Khan show will begin with a grand premiere episode and fans can t wait to find out who will be entering as contestants in the BigBoss house Besides all the producers of the show recently unveiled the first glimpse of three contestants who will be entering the houseThe makers of Bigg Boss OTT 2 took to social media and shared a glimpse of the first three participants of the show They dropped hints about the celebrity participants and addressed them using popular hashtags that reveal their identities The hashtags are GOAT DramaQueen and BreakingNews It looks like the three Bigg Boss OTT 2 females will add a lot of drama to the Salman Khan showAlso read From Avinash Sachdev to Falaq Naaz here s the list of Bigg Boss OTT 2 tentative contestantsAfter bringing Salman Khan as the host for the show the makers have promised to provide more excitement for the audience Karan Johar hosted the previous season of Bigg Boss OTT season one Shamita Shetty Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Urfi Javed Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat and others took part in the show while Divya Agarwal was declared the winner of BigBoss OTT season one