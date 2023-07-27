BIGG BOSS OTT 2 JIYA SHANKAR ELVISH YADAV AND BEBIKA DHURVE FIGHT IT OUT IN TICKET TO FINALE TASK

Hyderabad: The Bigg Boss OTT 2 house is currently getting ready for the finale week. As the much-awaited "Ticket To Finale Week" is here, contestants are all geared up to put in their effort to sustain till the end. With Team C winning the Ticket to Finale week, a surprising development has occurred, snippets of which were shared on Jio Cinema's official Instagram handle.

Another day and a new task is introduced by Bigg Boss in which Team C members Jiya Shankar, Bebiak Dhurve and Elvish Yadav have got the opportunity to come one step closer to winning the trophy. Every second of the task brings more anticipation, and the audience is unsure of what to anticipate.

The huge display of drama is about to come to a conclusion, but there are still unanswered questions about who will win and lose, and as the finale approaches, emotions are at their highest. Team C's creation of popular, viral content allowed them to win the first and most important Ticket To Finale job. The competition in the house has now reached a breaking point, though, as just one of the three members of Team C can advance to the finals week.

This key task-focused episode is anticipated to air tonight. Each member of Team C competes with the other to sell the most stuffed animals in order to earn pearls, and the housemates are allowed to steal the toys and pearls from the opponents in order to keep them in the shop of their preferred competitor. Pooja Bhatt backed Bebika, Jad supported Jiya, and Avinash Sachdev was the "sanchalak" of the task.

During the competition, we also see a fierce argument take place between Avinash and Abhishek. The challenge was unable to be finished because of a fight between the two. Viewers are anxiously awaiting to discover which of these three housemates will succeed in securing the ticket that might change their fortunes.

