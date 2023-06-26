Hyderabad: Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is only in its second week of the run but intensity can be felt as contestants have begun to chalk out their game plans. In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the housemates bid adieu to Palak Purswani who was the second to get eliminated after Puneet Sharma aka Puneet Superstar. In tonight's episode, the housemates will be put into a Circle of Truth which apparently made Jiya Shankar uncomfortable.

After a roller-coaster weekend, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants will be in for a surprise when they will have to survive a round called Circle of Truth. In the latest promo released by the show's makers, all the contestants are seen standing in a circle with a buzzer in front of them. In a dimly lit space, the housemates will apparently spill some truth bombs which can potentially ignite fireworks in the house.

In the latest sneak peek out from Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Jiya is seen panicking and requesting Bigg Boss to let her come out. She is seemingly suffocated and is complaining of breathlessness. Housemates Akanksha Puri and Manisha Rani are seen comforting Jiya as she feels discomfort during the Circle of Truth round. What could have triggered panic in Jiya is not revealed yet.

Jiya was nominated for elimination last week along with Bebika Dhruve, Palak Purswani, and Avinash Sachdev. She survived elimination while Palak went home in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode that aired yesterday. Bigg Boss OTT 2 airs on JioCinema.