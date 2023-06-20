BIGG BOSS OTT 2 JAD HADID GIVING ATTENTION TO AKANKSHA PURI IS TENSION FOR MANISHA RANI HOUSEMATES DISCUSS FURTHER GAME PLAN

Hyderabad: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2 has only just begun, but romance has found its way into the house with Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid in the picture. However, Akanksha Puri's entry into the house has changed the dynamics and Jad's closeness with the former has become a 'tension' for social media star Manisha Rani. Akanksha was accompanied by Palak Purswani in the show.

In a recent JioCinema Instagram promo, Manisha was seen flirting with Jad after fellow housemate Akanksha Puri appeared to get too near to the Dubai-based model. The social media queen left Jad dumbfounded with her charm while holding on to him. In order to impress Jad, she showed him her model walk.

"You're a performer, I salute you for that," he said, before Manisha revealed how she had become uneasy when Jad and Akanksha came too close to each other. Manisha, who was seen wearing an orange dress, claimed that she chose that shade after Jad mentioned how much he liked the colour. Meanwhile, in another clip, housemates Aaliya Siddiqui, Fukra Insan, Bebika Dhurve, and Manisha Rani can be seen discussing their game plan.

For the unversed, Akanksha Puri and Palak Purswani entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house in the third episode. Their co-contestants had mixed reactions on them joining the show. However, only Palak or Akanksha are permitted to stay back in the house. The housemates appear to be discussing the same.

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 premiered on June 17 this year, with contestants Avinash Sachdev, Palak Pursvani, Falak Naaz, Aaliyah Siddiqui, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Akanksha Puri, Jiya Shankar, Puneet Superstar, Bebika Dhurve, Kevin Almasifar, Pooja Bhatt, and Jad Hadid.

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani kissing Jad Hadid hints at potential love story in the house