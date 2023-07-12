BIGG BOSS OTT 2 HOUSEMATES LET LOOSE IN MASTI KI PAATHSHAALA TASK

Hyderabad: The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will be full of fun as the show came up with a new captaincy task. In a series of previews shared on JioCinema of Wednesday's episode, we see housemates getting involved in Masti ki Paathshaala task to decide the next captain of the house. The episode for Wednesday promises the audience a fun-filled experience as evident from the sneak peek shared on social media.

In the video shared by makers, we can see Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani playing the role of teacher, while Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naaz, Jad Hadid, Jiya Shankar, and Pooja Bhatt are dressed in school uniform sitting in class. The captaincy task brought back the kids inside them as they can be seen having fun in the living room.

The audience is eagerly awaiting this episode as is evident from their comments. A social media user commented, "Abhishek and Manisha are so funny seriously." Another user commented, "Best best best task... Abhishek, Jiya, and Avinash killed it!" One more commented, "Manisha is soooo entertaining." A fan wrote, "Best task till now." Another wrote, "Manisha best, full package of entertainment."

It will be interesting to watch how the task unfolds and who becomes the new captain of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Bigg Boss OTT 2 airs on JioCinema at 9 pm.