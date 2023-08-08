BIGG BOSS OTT 2 FINALE WEEK ABHISHEK MALHAN SEES HIMSELF AS WINNER CLAIMS ELVISH YADAV HAS ZERO CONTRIBUTION IN HOUSE

Hyderabad: Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is in its finale week. While the show is nearing its end, the tension in BB OTT 2 house is palpable as contestants are leaving no stone unturned to up their chances to claim the trophy. In an upcoming episode, Abhishek Malhan will be seen predicting himself as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 while discussing what Elvis Yadav, touted to be another strong contender for Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy, lacks to be the winner of the show.

In the latest sneak peek shared by makers, Abhishek and fellow contestant Manish Rani will be seen discussing Elvis. In a surprising turn of events, Abhishek, who shares a close bond with Elvis, will be seen saying how the latter is an interesting personality but his contribution to the house is zero. The snippet from the upcoming episode also features Abhishek pitching himself as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 for having an amazing journey in the house.

Abhishek and Elvis aside, those who have made it to the Bigg Boss finale week are Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Jiya Shankar. The makers roped in social media star Uorfi Javed after last week’s double elimination. Uorfi, who had a brief stint during Bigg Boss OTT 1, has entered the show as a guest.

