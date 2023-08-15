BIGG BOSS OTT 2 FINALE HIGHLIGHTS DREAM GIRL CAST AYUSHMANN KHURRANA ANANYA PANDAY GRACE SHOW ELVISH YADAV SHARES TROPHY WITH ABHISHEK MALHAN MANISHA RANI

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has a lot more buzz than previous seasons, with everyone from social media influencers to veterans like Pooja Bhatt entering the BB house as contestants. The show ended with YouTuber Elvish Yadav winning the trophy, who competed against Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan), Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, and Bebika Dhurve. Read on to know how the finale unfolded.

Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naazz's performance

Evicted contestants Avinash and Falaq performed on Main Tera Boyfriend song. Their sizzling chemistry was the cherry on the cake. Other contestants also performed on different tracks, such as Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve performed together. Pooja was the the top five finalist and Bebika was the top 4 finalist in the show.

Abhishek Malhan skips performance

First runner up Abhishek Malhan (aka Fukra Insaan) of Bigg Boss OTT 2 was hospitalised right before the show's finale. "Just got to know Abhishek is quite unwell and probably admitted in the hospital," his sister Prerna wrote on Facebook, adding, "he won't be able to perform for you tonight. He has thoroughly entertained us during the season. Let us all hope for his quick recovery."

Badshah set the mood with his rap skills

Popular musician and rapper Badshah also joined the contestants and show host Salman Khan in the grand finale that aired on Monday. Music mogul Badshah was a special guest and the lead performer during the grand finale celebrations on August 14.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale

Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana visited the Bigg Boss sets for the Finale Episode. The duo was their to promote their upcoming flick Dream Girl 2 on Bigg Boss OTT 2. They apparently declared the top two contestants of the show to fight for the trophy.

Elvish Yadav shares trophy

From the top five, first Pooja was evicted. After her, Bebika was also eliminated based on the votes received. This season's top three finalists were then Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, and Manisha Rani. Elvish went on to win the show, while Abhishek completed in second place. Elvish Yadav received Rs 25 lakh in prize money as well as a golden trophy. In a friendly gesture, the YouTuber called his friend Abhishek and Manisha on stage and shared the trophy with them.

Also read: 'BBOTT2': Elvish becomes 1st wildcard in 'Bigg Boss' history to win the show