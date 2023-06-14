BIGG BOSS OTT 2 FINAL LIST OF CONTESTANTS OUT CHECK IT HERE

Hyderabad Ever since makers made the announcement regarding Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 it has resulted in mass excitement and curiosity on social media as fans eagerly await the start of the brand new season The show is infamous for its controversies and the producers go to great lengths to please the audience by providing just the perfect amount of entertainment Following the announcement JioCinema has now revealed the faces of all the candidates with some surprising additionsThis year Bigg Boss OTT 2 will be available on JioCinema Karan Johar hosted the first season of Bigg Boss OTT Salman Khan on the other hand will host the second season Salman as the host will introduce slam and lead the participants throughout the season With the makers revealing the first glimpse of the contestants they have forgone their own record as this is the first time that the faces of the candidates have been revealed before the show premieresThey previously dropped cryptic posters with intriguing titles such as Breaking News Queen and Goat to give insights about the candidates The introduction of the participants has also been done in a hideandseek style The candidates names and faces were not revealed when they were introduced at first Rather the participants introduced themselves and explained why they are competing in Bigg Boss OTT 2 Their faces however were turned away from the cameraAaliya Siddiqui Nawazuddin Siddiqui s estranged wife has been making headlines for her battles with the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor and their divorce proceedings She recently stunned many people by sharing a photo with a new man in her life This season Aaliya will be on Bigg Boss OTTSima Taparia dubbed the Queen of Indian Matchmaking is also a contestant this season Jiya Shankar Puneet Superstar Fukra Insaan Akanksha Puri Avinash Sachdev Falaq Naaz Bebika Dhurve Manisha Rani Palak Purswani Shruti Sinha Cyrus Broacha and Kevin Almsifar are also going to join the showAlso read Iss Baar Janta Hai Asli Boss says Salman Khan as he drops Bigg Boss OTT 2 anthem