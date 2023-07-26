BIGG BOSS OTT 2 ELVISH YADAV FLIRTS WITH AASHIKA BHATIA JIYA SHANKAR TRIES TO WOO ABHISHEK MALHAN IN BID TO WIN TICKET TO FINALE TASK

Hyderabad: With four weeks into the house and two more weeks to go, the finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is fast approaching. With a new day, comes a new task in BB house. In order to win a ticket to the finale, housemates must make a viral video.

Taking to Instagram, Bigg Boss OTT 2 makers dropped snippets of the upcoming episode. The task pertains to the finale ticket, implying the team winning it might directly advance to the grand finale. In a series of videos shared by makers of Bigg Boss OTT 2, we see housemates divided into three gourps, Team A, Team B, Team C.

As per the video, Team A comprises Aashika Bhatia, Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid, while Team B includes Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt and Manisha Rani and Team C involves Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar and Bebika Dhurve. The three teams with three housemates in each group have to create a viral video in order to turn out victorious, and in a bid to make viral content, housemates were seen creating love angles and flirting.

Sharing the first video, BB makers wrote: "Will Avinash and Falaq’s secret love story make Team A go viral? 🌝🤭 To find out, watch the #BiggBossOTT2 episode at 9pm tonight. Streaming free on #JioCinema." In the video, Avinash is seen talking about Falaq Naazz with whom he shared an endearing bond. In the same video, we see Avinash then discussing the same with Jad and Aashika.

The second snippet carried footage of Team B's attempt at making viral content. The video was shared with the caption: "‘Ticket To Finale Week’ task mein Team B ne ki shayari aur shararat. Kya janta karegi inko viral? 🤔 To find out, watch the #BiggBossOTT2 episode at 9pm tonight. Streaming free on #JioCinema." The video shows Abhishek, Manisha teasing Bebika, and thereafter the former messing with Pooja Bhatt to create viral content.

The third team, meanwhile, resorted to flirting with Elvish firing his shots at Aashika. The video was captioned: "Will Team C’s flirting game impress the janta, and get them a ‘Ticket To Finale Week’? 🤭 To find out, watch the #BiggBossOTT2 episode at 99pm tonight. Streaming free on #JioCinema."

It will be interesting to watch which team will win the task as this not the usual challenge, rather it is the gateway to the finale. Bigg Boss OTT 2 airs on Jio Cinema every night at 9 pm for free.

