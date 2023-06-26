BIGG BOSS OTT 2 DAY 9 HIGHLIGHTS PALAK PURSWANI GETS ELIMINATED CYRUS BROACHA AND JAD HADID INTRODUCE BB VERSE

Hyderabad: Palak Purswani was evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house on Sunday's show. After doing everything he could to postpone the process, show host Salman Khan finally took her name for eviction. Avinash Sachdeva, Jiya Shankar, and Bebika were also nominated for eviction this week.

Bebika Dhurve and Avinash Sachdev get involved in verbal spat

The 9th episode just didn't see Palak getting evicted, it was surrounded by heated arguments involving Bebika Dhurve and Avinash Sachdev. Bebika Dhurve was asked by Salman Khan to share her predictions for who would be eliminated from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Bebika reacted by mentioning the names Avinash Sachdev and Jiya Shankar. Later on, it was Palak Purswani who was evicted.

Avinash then contacted Bebika, perplexed, to find out why she had included his name in her eviction predictions. Avinash was curious by Bebika's reasoning that he would be the one to be evicted. This enquiry enraged Bebika, who yelled in fury, feeling targeted by everyone. She also blamed that her co-contestants were preventing her from celebrating her birthday.

Krushna Abhishek introduces Cyrus Broacha and Jad Hadid to BB Verse

Later, Krushna Abhishek made a big entrance into the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and played an exciting game with the contestants. Krushna also revealed the BB Verse chamber, the Bigg Boss house's secret room. He there participated in a fun activity with Cyrus Broacha and Jad Hadid. In the game, Jad was supposed to read fan comments while Cyrus got to enjoy his favourite dish. If Jad makes a mistake while reading, Cyrus will have to forego his lunch. The task involved Jad getting drenched in dirty water.

Jad Hadid confides in Jiya Shankar

After finishing the task, Jad Hadid felt deeply humiliated as he was forced to read comments sitting under unclean water, while Cyrus appeared unaffected and focused on his dinner. Thus, he expressed his feelings to Jiya Shankar, who consoled him. Jad became emotional and teary-eyed during their deep talk, while Jiya offered consoled him with her words.

Netizen's Reaction on Palak's eviction

Fans of Bigg Boss were taken aback by her elimination. Netizens were expecting Bebika to be shown the door. Reacting to Jiocinema's official post announcing the elimination of Palak Purswani, a social media user commented: "Bebika deserves it not Palak." Another one wrote: "Palak ki jgh falak ko jana chahiye tha meko blkl bhi psnd nhi h wo" (Falak should have gone instead of Palak. I don't like her at all). Another one wrote: "Bebika got the least votes 😂 still she survived, then why does BB ask for public votes."

