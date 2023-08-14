BIGG BOSS OTT 2 DAY 58 HIGHLIGHTS TONY KAKKAR OFFERS MANISHA RANI MUSIC VIDEO WITH HIM POOJA BHATT TALKS ABOUT PARENTS LOVE STORY

Hyderabad: The excitement is rising as the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is just around the corner and the winner will be declared in a matter of hours. Prior to the grand finale, the competitors were seen enjoying themselves in the Bigg Boss house with special guests Tony Kakkar and Asees Kaur. The 58th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 was full of deep conversations between the housemates, who were all overwhelmed as the competition entered its last week.

Pooja Bhatt on Manisha Rani wanting to be Bollywood heroine

Bebika confided in Pooja that Manisha may have trouble if Bebika kept in touch with Abhishek outside the BB house. She then went on to say that Manisha aspires to become a Bollywood actor. Learning about Manisha's plan, Pooja quipped that she is not heroine material. Pooja went on to say that to become a heroine one needs to have a generous attitude adding that Manisha can't see anyone else than herself.

Asees Kaur and Tony Kakkar's electrifying performances

Bigg Boss invited the top five contestants Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav to the garden area for a surprise before the grand finale. The participants approach the garden area, where they are astonished to encounter live audience as well as Tony Kakkar and Asees Kaur. The singers then lit up the stage with their performances and the candidates joined in. Asees and Tony even complimented the top five finalists on their overall journey in the house.

Tony Kakkar's promise to Manisha Rani

The episode closed with a bang on Sunday with a live concert by popular Bollywood singers Tony Kakkar and Asees Kaur. Manisha danced her heart out to Asees' tunes as the event began. Everyone cheered when Manisha and Tony Kakkar danced together. Tony sang the song Dheeme Dheeme for Rani and not only that, he also told Manisha that he would produce a music video with her straight after the finale.

Pooja Bhatt talks about her parents love story

Pooja Bhatt was seen conversing with Bebika Dhurve about her parents. When Bebika asked Pooja where she was from, she replied, 'Bandra, Bombay,' adding that previously, she used to live in Shivaji Park near Hinduja Hospital, and her building's name was Silver Sands. She went on to reveal that her mother was a student at the local school and her father used to live right next to the school. She further revealed that the premise of the hit film Aashiqui is based on the love story of her mother and father (Kiran and Mahesh Bhatt).

