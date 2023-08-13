BIGG BOSS OTT 2 DAY 57 HIGHLIGHTS AMIT TANDON GRACES SHOW AHEAD OF FINALE HOUSEMATES TARGET POOJA BHATT AND MANISHA RANI IN ROAST GAME

Hyderabad: The housemates competed in a task on Bigg Boss where they had to roast one other. The Bigg Boss OTT Season 2's last Weekend Ka Vaar before the grand finale was full of laughter, with a hint of roasting between the top five finalists thanks to stand-up comedian Amit Tandon, who graced the show and helped contestants in coming up with their roast material.

Bebika Dhurve feels Manish Rani is sweet only for cameras

In the bedroom, Bebika and Pooja Bhatt are seen conversing, wherein the former says that she feels Manisha is jealous of her bond with Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav and that she won't permit her to maintain relationships with them outside of the Bigg Boss House. Pooja responds that Manisha is a sweet girl who only acts arrogant and flirty in front of the cameras. However, Bebika has a different opinion about Manisha and feels that the latter is mean in real life an it is just because of the cameras that she keeps quite.

Amit Tandon makes a special appearance

Amit Tandon, a stand-up comedian, made a special appearance in the Weekend Ka Vaar of leading up to the finale to cheer up the top 5 competitors Manisha, Bebika, Abhishek, Pooja, and Elvish. Amit Tandon entertained the contestants with his standup act.

Bigg Boss announces roasting task

With the roasting show introduced, each contender had to come up with a funny line for the, revealing some of the secrets of the housemates. Abhishek wast the first to start roastinga s the game started alphabetically. The next person to speak, Bebika, chooses to start with Pooja's roast. She makes fun of Manisha's flirting as well as Pooja's domineering demeanour.

Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan miffed

Abhishek and Manisha take offence despite Amit Tandon's advice that the stage roasts shouldn't be taken seriously, that people should forget about them after the competition, and that everyone should listen to them in a lighthearted manner because they are only meant for amusement. Abhishek believes Pooja made inappropriate jokes, while Manisha felt that Bebika's remarks about her were uncalled.

