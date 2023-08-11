Hyderabad: Salman Khan is the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2, which is now in its final week of running. The finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is expected to be spectacular, bringing with it all the drama, thrills, suspense, and excitement it can muster. In the midst of all that, the bond between Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan was marred by a petty remark in the 55th episode, which aired on Thursday. Pooja Bhatt also clarified her stance regarding her "chhote log" remark.

Elvish Yadav on Abhishek Malhan's "wildcard" remark

The rivalry between Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan heats up as Bigg Boss OTT 2's grand finale draws near. Elvish expresses his displeasure with Abhishek's "wildcard" remark to Pooja Bhatt in a conversation with her. He admitted to Pooja that it hurt him a little when Abhishek called him a wildcard and went on to remark that he wouldn't ever consider a wildcard a winner.

Pooja Bhatt recalls financial struggles

Abhishek Malhan expressed how he didn't like Pooja Bhatt's use of the term "chote log" in the previous episode. At first, he assumed Pooja was referring to their financial situation and he publicly voiced his opinion. Pooja explained that she had been misinterpreted and what she meant by her comment was "chhoti soch" (narrow minded). She said that she would consider herself lower than everyone if she had meant rank or position. Pooja recalled that there was a point when she had only Rs. 4000 in her bank account.

Travel vloggers Mohit Minocha and Anunay Sood enter BB house

There are more visitors in the home as Bigg Boss OTT 2's grand finale draws near. In order to take a break from the turmoil that will shortly ensue, travel vloggers Mohit Minocha and Anunay Sood met the participants and had fun with them.

Housemates go down memory lane

In the most recent episode, housemates were called into the garden area where a huge calendar was placed. The recollections of each housemate from June 17, when the show was released to the 55th episode were displayed. A twist was revealed during turning the pages of the calendar. Bigg Boss announced that the evicted contestant's image would appear on the calendar's final page. Abhishek offered to turn the calendar's last page and to everyone's surprise, Jiya Shankar was eliminated from the show due to less number of votes.

Jiya Shankar evicted before the finale

Bigg Boss OTT 2's big finale is just a few days away, and an eviction took place mid week, surprising the housemates. Jiya was eliminated as Manisha and Elvish received more votes than her and were spared from eviction. Jiya said goodbye to the housemates, and Bigg Boss revealed the Top 5 contestants for this season. The final five are currently Pooja, Elvish, Manisha, Abhishek, and Bebika.

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2 day 54 highlights: Pooja Bhatt praises Abhishek Malhan in finale week, Bebika Dhurve opens up on her toxic relationship in past