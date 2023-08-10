Hyderabad: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2 is in its final week. There are currently only 6 competitors left in the BB house after surviving evictions and succeeding in a number of tasks. The controversial reality show's top three contenders are Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, and Bebika Dhurve, while Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, and Jiya Shankar are up for eviction before the grand finale.

Pooja Bhatt all praises for Abhishek Malhan

In the 54th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Pooja Bhatt was seen appreciating Abhishek Malhan. For those who missed it, Abhishek mentioned something incredibly flattering about Pooja's aura in the last episode. He said that he wants to have an aura like Pooja has when he gets older. This greatly pleased Pooja. The former actor told that she will always remember Abhishek's compliment. Even more, she claimed that she had won the trophy as Abhishek's compliment was worth more than any other prize.

Bebika Dhurve talks about her toxic-ex

Bebika, in a conversation with Pooja and Abhishek, mentioned dating guys from Dubai and the Middle East. She went on to say how traumatising it was for her to be in a relationship with an abusive and narcissistic man. Jokingly, Abhishek questioned why she left the abusive man and whether she did so for another man. Bebika disagreed, however, Abhishek continued to tease. Bebika endured further joking before becoming agitated and requesting Abhishek to stop making fun of her tragic experience.

Guests in BB House

The contestants see that there is a setup with delectable delicacies in the garden area, and they are required to create video vlogs with the visitors who will arrive. The well-known food expert Kunal Vijaykar was the first visitor to arrive. He warmly welcomed everyone and congratulated them on their performance in the game. He picked Bebika to record a video with him because she has cooked the most in the home. The wild Indian foodie Devashree is the next visitor to arrive. She asks housemates to prepare a dessert. As the competitors make fudge, Devashree films the action on camera. Chef and content creator Saloni is the last and final visitor to arrive at the BB house. The housemates are then seen making garlic bread with chilli cheese with the chef's assistance.

