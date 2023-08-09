Hyderabad: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently in its final week, and the winner will be announced soon. Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, and Pooja Bhatt are the six candidates who made it to the finale week after spending more than 50 days in the Bigg Boss house.

Housemates debate who would win Bigg Boss OTT season 2

Abhishek, Pooja, and Bebika are the top 3 contestants in the contentious reality show, while Manisha, Elvish, and Jiya are up for eviction before the grand finale. Manisha, Elvish, and Jiya think that Abhishek Malhan will win, whereas Abhishek and Pooja belive that Elvish would likely win.

Uorfi Javed re-enters house

Uorfi Javed, a competitor from Season 1 of Bigg Boss OTT 2, made an appearance as a special guest in the 53rd episode that aired on Tuesday. She had a hearty conversation with the competitors and gave them all positive feedback. She also emphasised how Elvish Yadav, a recent wild card entrant, had spiced up things in the house. Uorfi advised Bebika to refrain from harassing other people. The actress claimed that once Elvish apologised to her, she could have forgiven him. The social media sensation also commented on Jiya saying she keeps flipping sides.

Jiya Shankar upset over Uorfi Javed's comment

Jiya talks about the hurtful things that have been said about her. She breaks down and tells Abhishek that it appears that nobody has acknowledged her contributions to the game. Jiya confides in Manisha Rani, Bebika, and Abhishek that Uorfi's remarks about her have upset her.

Elvish Yadav admits being mad at Manisha Rani

Manisha as usual made fun of and flirted with Elvish in the last episode. Elvish admitted that he was upset with Manisha when she called her girlfriend a fool, and they talk about the conversation from the previous night. Elvish's tone and way of explaining it in front of Jiah upset Manisha, who was later seen crying alone. Manisha and Elvish are both asked by Abhishek to quit their drama and flirting.

