BIGG BOSS OTT 2 DAY 52 HIGHLIGHTS BIGG BOSS LOSES COOL ON ELVISH YADAV TWO MORE CONTESTANTS JOIN ABHISHEK MALHAN AS FINALISTS

Hyderabad: As Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is approaching its grand finale with only a week left, the candidates participated in the last nomination challenge. The show's 52nd episode also saw two more finalists joining Abhishek Malhan following the successful completion of the task.

Pooja Bhatt's advice to Jiya Shankar

Pooja told Jiya that she overheard her telling Avinash Sachdev before he left the Bigg Boss house not to judge her based on the show. Pooja went on to guide Jiya that life is too short and that her genuine personality will be judged by others rather than just her performance in games. Pooja was happy to see Jiya bonding with Manisha, but she also saw that Jiya was acting differently than before, and suspected that the public could feel the same way. Pooja asked her to be true to herself and not change for anybody.

The last nomination task

The final nomination of the season took place on Monday, and those spared joined Abhishek in the season finale. In order to kickstart the nominations, Bigg Boss activated the 'Room of Truth.' Three groups were divided into Manisha and Elvish, Jiah and Abhishek, and Bebika and Pooja. Each team would get a chance to enter the "room of truth," where one team member would sit on a chair and openly critique the other competitors for about 27 minutes. The other team member will keep track of the time and sound the gong when he thinks the allotted time has passed. The team that sounds the gong on time will be declared the winner of the task.

Elvish Yadav doubts Bigg Boss' decision

Elvish Yadav voiced his concern regarding the time count after the nomination task. Elvish was certain that they had finished the task on time when it was being done, but he appeared astonished when Bigg Boss told him and Manisha Rani that it took them 38 minutes and 41 seconds. Then, Bigg Boss reassured the candidates that they could view the original, unedited footage if they believed the figures were incorrect.

Bigg Boss slams Elvish Yadav

After the results were announced, Elvish told Manisha that he thinks the counting might not be accurate. Bigg Boss responded angrily, saying that he had told the participants in advance that there was uncut footage available on the app because they had been raising their voices against the show. Then, Elvish expressed regret to Bigg Boss for his comments.

Bigg Boss announces this season's finalists

Pooja's timing was the closest and was approximately 30 minutes when Bigg Boss gave the timings for the teams; as a result, the team was saved from being nominated and advanced to the finale. Bigg Boss responded to Elvish's scepticism about the show's outcomes by offering to watch the uncut version on Jiocinema. Elvish declines the offer and then expresses regret for his doubt. With the results announced, Jiya, Manisha, and Elvish were left in the danger zone for the week. One of the three will be evicted before the grand finale.

Manisha Rani makes Elvish Yadav uncomfortable

Elvish and Manisha were seen making light-hearted jokes about one another. Manisha made fun of Elvish's relationship and prayed that he break up and come to her. Elvish clarified, however, that the joke about Manisha liking him was going overboard. Manisha even made comments that his girlfriend might flee with a milkman. She persisted in making fun of Elvish despite his requests for her to stop. Manisha eventually acknowledged that she was only making fun of Elvish. Later, she turned to the camera and expressed regret for having joked about Elvish's girlfriend.

