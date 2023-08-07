Hyderabad: With a surprising double eviction announcement, host Salman Khan made the 51st episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 undoubtedly fascinating for both spectators and contestants. To add a tint of entertainment, Neha Kakkar, Raftaar, Mahira Sharma, Tanuj Virwani, and Sahil Khatter performed live on the show.

Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev evicted

Contestants Jad and Avinash were eliminated in a surprising double eviction in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, just one week before the grand finale. Avinash, Jad, Jiya Shankar, and Manisha Rani were the nominees for eviction this week. Abhishek Malhan, who was chosen by other housemates as a captain, is the season's first finalist. Other contestants advancing to the finale week now include Bebika Dhurve, Manisha, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt, and Jiya.

Abhishek Malhan blames Elvish Yadav for negative PR against him

Following the eviction of Avinash and Jad, Manisha and Elvish made fun of Abhishek about the conversation he had with his mother, which had been made public on the weekend ka vaar episode. Abhishek asserted that he had heard Elvish's team was smearing him in the media. Elvish denied the allegations and questioned Abhishek's trust on him. Abhishek showed his faith in their friendship and clarified that he wasn't alleging rather was just asking as he heard about it from somewhere.

Abhishek Malhan and Bebika Dhurve patch up

Bebika and Abhishek had a hearty conversation during which the latter realised that their continual fighting made them appear foolish, and Bebika concurred. Abhishek revealed that he shredded her picture during the Friendship task saying that he will never meet her outside the show, but now he feels they will always be connected after the show. They apologised and hugged, finally putting their disagreements aside.

Elvish Yadav confides in Jiya Shankar

Elvish Yadav revealed to Jiya Shankar that he was offended when Abhishek claimed that a wild card can never be a winner. Elvish stated that he believes Abhishek is the winner, but Abhishek does not have the same opinion about him. Elvish acknowledged that Abhishek's statement had hurt him more than any of the house fights or housemates. He also made it clear to Jiya that if he did negative PR on Abhishek, they would be enemies in the house.

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan drops double elimination bomb, Raftaar to jazz up the tensed house