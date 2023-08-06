BIGG BOSS OTT 2 DAY 50 HIGHLIGHTS ELVISH YADAV AVINASH SACHDEV EMBROIL IN UGLY FIGHT SALMAN KHAN SLAMS ABHISHEK MALHAN IN WEEKEND KA VAAR

Hyderabad: Tensions are at an all-time high as Bigg Boss OTT 2 prepares for its grand finale. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode was filled with numerous dramatic scenes, resulting in enormous misunderstandings and brawl.

Pooja Bhatt commends Alia Bhatt

Pooja, who is the elder sister of Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, lauded the actor for her down-to-earth stature. In a conversation with Bebika, Pooja said that Alia has such a massive fan following on social media yet she has never behaved arrogantly or taken her fans for granted. This comes after certain YouTubers, (especially Abhishek Malhan) keeps bringing up the topic of having the biggest fanbase outside the show.

Elvish Yadav ugly spat with Avinash Sachdev

Then there were intense exchanges between Elvish and Avinash, both of who threatened each other, with Jad and Manisha attempting to defuse the situation. However, the outcome was essentially nothing because the confrontation almost developed into physical violence but did not. During the fight, Elvish crossed his limits and spoke badly about Avinash.

Abhishek Malhan asks Avinash Sachdev to apologise

Avinash Sachdev was addressed by Abhishek Malhan regarding the influence of his acts on the ration inside the house. However, the latter continued to defend himself by refusing to apologise to anyone because he believed he had done nothing wrong. The heated exchange between Avinash and Elvish Yadav evolves into a severe dispute, with Elvish taking offence at Avinash's ego and sparking a verbal altercation.

Bigg Boss introduces pot task

Bigg Boss assigned the candidates the duty of selecting housemates with whom they believe their pots of sin are overflowing. And the chosen contender would be showered with muddy water. Elvish chose Avinash, while Avinash chose Abhishek. On the other hand, Pooja Bhatt did not choose anyone and wanted to opt out, to which Bigg Boss obliged.

Salman Khan calls out Abhishek Malhan

Salman informed Abhishek that it has come to his attention that he has belittled the show. He instructed Abhishek to explain everything he said. Salman said that he will give him one more chance to say everything before presenting the video or audio clip. He lectured Abhishek about making a narcissistic remark and becoming overconfident.

Salman indicated that Sunday will be the show's final weekend ka vaar, and that several guests will appear. He also stated that the Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale will take place on Monday, August 14, 2023.

