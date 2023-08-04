BIGG BOSS OTT 2 DAY 48 HIGHLIGHTS ABHISHEK MALHAN AGE SHAMES AVINASH SACHDEV YET AGAIN POOJA BHATT BREAKS DOWN

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss OTT 2, presented by Salman Khan, is nearing its finale, and with each episode, it's getting more and more intense. The 48th episode saw Pooja Bhatt competing against Abhishek Malhan in the captaincy task. During the challenge, Abhishek lost his cool with Avinash Sachdev and age-shamed him once again. Pooja was also seen crying after the challenge in the show.

Abhishek Malhan brings up Avinash Sachdev's age once again:

During the ticket to the finale challenge, Abhishek became enraged and age-shamed Avinash again despite his mother's advice not to talk like that. Abhishek referred to Avinash as a "36-year-old man with no sense," which bothered Avinash and Pooja. This sparked an argument between Avinash and Abhishek during the game.

Ticket to Finale and last captaincy task:

As Abhishek and Pooja were the two contenders for captaincy, Bigg Boss introduced a task. The housemates were divided into two groups: Jad and Avinash in Pooja's group, while Manisha and Elvish supported Abhishek. Jiya and Bebika were the task regulators who had to see if the rules were followed properly. Abhishek got aggressive in the game and had frequent altercations with Jad and Avinash. Pooja and Abhishek with the help of their teams were supposed to collect as many apples as possible. By the end of the task, Abhishek had the maximum apples and was declared the winner of the task, becoming the last captain of the house and the first finalist of the season.

Pooja Bhatt's emotional breakdown:

After winning the ticket to the final challenge, Abhishek and Pooja got into a heated argument because Abhishek was overly aggressive throughout the game. Pooja told Avinash that winning at any cost is not a meaningful victory for her. She was dissatisfied with how Abhishek conducted himself in the game. Pooja was angry and in tears due to Abhishek's behaviour during the task.

Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar talk about Jad Hadid

Abhishek told Jiya that he suspected there was something romantic going on between her and Jad, but she denied it. Jiya claimed that Jad was the one who first addressed her as his daughter. Jad used to hug her affectionately, and she saw a fatherly figure in him, she added. She stated that she then started regarding him as a member of her family.

