BIGG BOSS OTT 2 DAY 47 HIGHLIGHTS MAHESH BHATT RECALLS STRUGGLING DAYS ELVISH YADAV ASKS MANISHA RANI NOT TO FLIRT

Hyderabad: As the season finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 draws near, the competition is getting more and more intense. The BB Hotel challenge was introduced where players finally got to see their families after 45 days. The task brought out the much-needed emotional outburst and forgiveness at this stage of the game.

Jiya Shankar's mother visits her as guest

Jiya Shankar's mother Surekha was the first guest on Wednesday to enter the BB home. Jiya became teary upon seeing her mother, but her mother urged her to remain strong. Jad was instructed by Abhishek to meet Jiya's mother politely and to put his grudges aside. Jiya's mother greeted Jad and informed him that he has a lovely daughter, to which Jad said that Jiya is also a great person.

Abhishek Malhan dissatisfied with Jiya Shankar's mother's decision

Bigg Boss instructed Surekha Ji to leave the house and award a star to a different contestant she preferred besides Jiya. Surekha wished everyone luck and awarded Pooja with a star, noting that she was the contestant most deserving of it. Abhishek and Elvish agreed that Jiya's mom made a mistake by giving the star to Pooja instead of Avinash. Later, Abhishek told Jia that he believed either him or Avinash would have been offered the star from her mother.

Mahesh Bhatt's entry in BB house

As he entered the Bigg Boss house, Mahesh Bhatt cautioned the other contestants not to touch his feet. He told the housemates the tale of Pooja's birth. Bhatt then expressed his pride in a daughter like and folded his hands saying he shall now die in peace. Recalling his struggling days, he said Pooja managed home during the most trying moments when she was so young. Mahesh was then instructed by Bigg Boss to say goodbye to the housemates and award a star to any of the preferred competitors. Bebika received a star from the filmmaker, who complimented her on playing the game without any armour.

BB Hotel task winners

The BB Hotel task got completed in the 47th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 after running for two days. Pooja Bhatt received three stars for the challenge, while Abhishek Malhan received two. These two competitors will thus compete in the final captaincy task, and the winner of the task will then advance to the Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale.

Elvish Yadav advises Manisha Rani to not to flirt with him

Manisha was cautioned by Elvish Yadav not to flirt with him. He claimed that it might make things awkward and make the them appear bad to the viewers. Elvish advised Manisha that while having fun and making jokes is acceptable, bringing up kissing frequently would give her a bad reputation.

