Hyderabad: Tension and emotion ran high as the housemates met their family members in the 46th episode. There are only two weeks left until the Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale. Jad Hadid started crying after he was suprised with his daughter Cattleya's video message, while Abhishek Malhan had a hearty conversation with his mother, wherein he confided in her about his true feeling for Jiya Shankar.

Jad Hadid gets teary eyed

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 participants were intrigued when they overheard a baby's laugh. Then, Bigg Boss told them to congregate in the living room, where they were shocked to see Jad's daughter on the screen. She told him how much she missed him. She also expressed her affection and wish for Jad to win the show. After watching the video, Jad Hadid broke down in tears. He brushed away his tears and admitted to the other housemates that he had known the laugh was his daughter's even before watching the video. Jad said that the surprise was the finest gift he had yet gotten when Bigg Boss asked him how he felt about it.

BB House turns into Guest House

The contestants are shocked when Bigg Boss turns the BB House into a BB Hotel for the day and informs them that their relatives will be visiting the house. The hotel's manager, Abhishek Malhan, will delegate the tasks of the front desk agent, the chef, and the housekeeper. Before leaving the Bigg Boss house, the family members will play a significant role by awarding a star to any candidate who is not their relative. In addition to competing for the captaincy, the two candidates with the most stars in each group will also compete for the chance to advance to the finals.

Manisha Rani's father gives Abhishek Malhan a star

Manisha's father visited the BB home during the second round as a guest. Manoj Kumar, Manisha's father, was welcomed by Bigg Boss. Bebika was instructed by Manisha to read her father's palm. Bebika informed him that he had a shot at a second marriage and that his daughter would bring in a money for him. Manisha and Abhishek were instructed by him to be friends to the very end. He was then ordered to leave the house by Bigg Boss and award a star to any other inmate besides Manisha. Following the orders, he gave a star to Abhishek.

Abhishek Malhan's mother corrects him for age shaming Avinash Sachdev

Abhishek's mother visited the BB house and got to know all the residents. She am appreciative of BB House since it taught her son how to perform home duties. Dimple, Abhishek's mom, was welcomed by Bigg Boss and told she will spend the night there. His mother then told him that he should not have insulted Avinash's age or used foul language for him.

Abhishek Malhan discusses equation with Jiya Shankar

Abhishek asked his mother if it seemed like something is going on between Jia and him. Responding to the question, his mom advised him to ruin his image and concentrate on the game. Abhishek told his mother emphatically that he has no love feelings for Jiya. He claimed that he has never had a girl openly flirt with him on television, so he gets shy and unsure of what to say. He emphasised that they get along well and that Jiya is aware that he doesn't have romantic feelings for her.

