BIGG BOSS OTT 2 DAY 45 HIGHLIGHTS ELVISH YADAV APOLOGISES TO BEBIKA DHURVE POOJA BHATT RECALLS LOWEST PHASE OF HER LIFE

Hyderabad: With nearly 45 days in the house, the fight for the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy has intensified. The 45th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 had some memorable and startling incidents that mostly centred around nominations.

Elvish Yadav apologises to Bebika Dhurve

Elvish attempted to talk to Bebika, but she kept ignoring him. In an attempt to seek forgiveness, Elvish told her, "I don't know how to apologise to a girl, but I swear on my mother I get impulsive and use such language, my words slip and I am sorry for that." He further explained that anything he said was merely in the heat of the moment. He asked Bebika to take her time and think about it.

Pooja Bhatt opens up about her lowest phase

Pooja spoke candidly with Jiya Shankar about the most difficult time in her life: her divorce after 11 years of marriage. She emphasised that she had to make the difficult decision to split ways since she could no longer deceive herself. Bhatt explained that her spouse was not a bad guy, but she felt she was losing her personal identity as a result of the relationship. She turned to alcohol to cope with the anguish, believing it would help her rediscover herself. She soon realised, however, that drinking was simply causing her more harm and forcing her to lose herself even more. Pooja revealed that it was a difficult time in her life, but she fought bravely to overcome it and find her way out.

Nominated contestants

This week's nominees include Jiya, Jad, Manisha, and Avinash. Safe housemates Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan congratulated one another on making it to the final week.

Jad Hadid hurt by Jiya Shankar

During the nomination process, Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar had to reach an agreement on whether to nominate Avinash Sachdev or Abhishek Malhan. Jiya ridiculed Jad during the nominations, questioning what type of a father he was. Pooja and Bebika hugged Jad, assuring him that he didn't need anyone's approval because he was a wonderful father. Jad, who was saddened by Jiya's words, shared his feelings with Abhishek.

