BIGG BOSS OTT 2 DAY 44 HIGHLIGHTS SALMAN KHAN SLAMS MANISHA RANI ABHISHEK MALHAN GOES DOWN ON ONE KNEE FOR JIYA SHANKAR

Hyderabad: In the most recent 44th weekend ka vaar episode, host Salman Khan used the chance to counsel certain participants about their behaviour on the show. The episode began with a wonderful performance by Emiway Bantai, which pumped up the contestants' energy. Shweta Tripathi and Vijay Verma participated on the show as well to promote their online series Kaalkoot. Comedian Bharti Singh also added extra entertainment.

Housemates dedicate songs

Emiway Bantai performed a fun task with the Bigg Boss OTT 2 participants during his guest appearance. He requested that they dedicate songs to their housemates. Bebika chose 'Khud Ko Kya Samajta Hai' for Abhishek, while Pooja chose 'Bhaag Bhaag Sher Aaya' for Bebika. Elvish Yadav chose the song 'Tareefan' for Manisha Rani. Manisha was given the song 'Tum To Thehre Pardeshi,' which she dedicated to Jad Hadid. Jiya Shankar performed on 'Chupana Bhi Nahi Aata, Dikhana Bhi Nahi Aata' with Abhishek as the audience applauded.

Abhishek Malhan schools Manisha Rani

Abhishek Malhan used the episode to confront Manisha Rani about her attitude and refusal to listen to others' advise. Jad Hadid referred to Manisha as the "humpty dumpty" of the house, claiming she suffered a tumble after being up. Salman Khan complimented Jad on his observation. Manisha was chastised by both Abhishek and Elvish Yadav for not paying attention and being overly confident. They were offended by her statement, "Aaj ki footage meri," which they thought was cheap and improper.

Manisha Rani sent to jail

Salman Khan, Shweta Tripathi, and Vijay Verma presented an intriguing assignment. The inmates were asked to identify the 'criminal' of the Bigg Boss House against whom they would like to submit an FIR. Manisha got the most votes and was asked to be imprisoned following Salman's exit.

Jiya Shankar offers ring to Abhishek Malhan

Bharti Singh, a comedian, enters the Bigg Boss house to play a game with the participants. Bharti gives the competitors various presents and asks them to distribute them to those in need. She then hands Jiya Shankar a ring and instructs her to give it to the person with whom she want to be in a relationship. Jiya blushes as she summons Abhishek Malhan, and he blushes as well as he walks towards her. Abhishek gets down on one knee and proposes to Jiya Shankar, stunning everyone in the house. As they complete this task, the other contestants clap for them.

Aashika Bhatia evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2

Aashika Bhatia, who entered the show as a wild card competitor, had to bid farewell to the Salman Khan-led show in the 44th episode. Aashika Bhatia appeared as a wild card entry alongside Elvish Yadav more than two weeks ago. She became close to Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, and Abhishek Malhan during her time in the house.

