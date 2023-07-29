Hyderabad: Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been hitting the headlines since its premiere as the participants give viewers new reasons to watch the show's thrilling episodes every day for more than a month now. Whether it's because of their massive and unexpected fights or close friendship, every single incident in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house steals the limelight. Like every episode, the latest to be out from the show was also a captivating watch.

Manisha Rani proposes Elvish Yadav: In the 42nd episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav engaged in some fun banter after the ration task. Manisha jokingly admitted to Elvish that she loves him so much that she even thinks about him before going to sleep. But Elvish stated that he is already dating someone outside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Manisha smiled while reacting dramatically and wondered why such things always happen to her. Elvish told her that even though he could not accept her proposal, he still values her as a dear friend. Later, Manisha admitted to Elvish that she had been joking about loving him. At night, she cried in the bathroom as she missed her family while Aashika Bhatia comforted her. In another fun moment, Manisha attempted to give Elvish a peck and kiss him, but he resisted. Jad Hadid, who was also in the room, was disturbed and enraged as he was trying to sleep. Manisha then left the room.

Abhishek Malhan accepts having feelings for Jiya Shankar: In a playful moment, Elvish Yadav teases Abhishek Malhan about having a soft corner for Jiya. Abhishek acknowledges that Jiya's cuteness around him has a positive effect, but he is aware of his boundaries. He admits that he has a soft spot for Jiya because she has supported him several times on the show. Abhishek, however, adds that he was warned by his friend to be careful around Jiya, and he has taken that advice seriously. Abhishek says that Jiya may be pretending, but he still cares about her and wants to see her in the top 5. He swears he won't ever cross his limits.

Fight between Avinash Sachdev and Abhishek Malhan: When the ration arrived in the house, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, and Pooja Bhatt were in the kitchen distributing eggs among the participants. Pooja said that she didn't need any eggs since she already has some leftovers from the last week. But Avinash and Jiya insisted she should take the eggs since everyone is taking them. Then Abhishek Malhan accused Avinash of pressuring Pooja to take more eggs despite the fact that she already had some from the previous week. Abhishek suspected that Avinash wanted Pooja to take the additional eggs so that he could use them for himself if there were any leftovers. Avinash, however, refuted such intentions and emphasized that all he had done was suggest Pooja take the extra eggs since everyone else was receiving them as well. The two got engaged in an argument and it continued for a while.