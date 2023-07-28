BIGG BOSS OTT 2 DAY 41 HIGHLIGHTS POOJA BHATT REVEALS SHE WAS POSSESSIVE IN LOVE ABHISHEK MALHAN AGE SHAMES AVINASH SACHDEV IN UGLY FIGHT

Hyderabad: As it enters its sixth week, Bigg Boss OTT 2 promises more surprises and amusement for the audience. The show is effectively attracting the attention of the audience for all the right reasons, from ticket to finale tasks to simmering chemistry between contestants, the 41st episode was a true rollercoaster ride.

Bebika Dhurve adamant about not cooking

The episode that aired on Thursday picked up from exactly the same topic where it had left on Wednesday. Bebika is unwell and grumpy and offered breakfast on her bed when she complains to Pooja that she will no longer prepare meals because other people make fun of her. Pooja makes an effort to convince her that her efforts are valued throughout the household. Pooja also informs Bebika that Abhishek just expressed appreciation for her cooking. Avinash asks Manisha in the kitchen as to when Bebika will end this discussion of cooking.

Jiya Shankar mistakenly uses Abhishek Malhan's towel

A humorous incident involving Jiya mistakenly using Abhishek's towel occurred in the house. Jiya sarcastically retorted that she noticed the towel smelled different after Abhishek chastised her for using his towel. Why didn't you take that towel instead, Abhishek questioned as he pointed out her towel that was nearby. Both towels were green, and I didn't see my towel, replied Jiya.

On learning about the incident, Pooja ridiculed Abhishek, telling him that Jiya had every right to use his towel and that sharing is caring. Abhishek was afterwards asked by Elvish Yadav if he believed Jiya had done it on purpose to produce a moment for the media and viewers. Abhishek said he didn't enjoy the strategy since he doesn't like giving away his personal items, like towels and brushes. He made it clear that his towel wasn't lying outside for anyone to take; rather, it was in his bag.

Pooja Bhatt on break from love

Pooja revealed during her conversation with Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav that her attitude towards love had evolved significantly over time. The actress acknowledged that she had strong emotions and a tendency to be highly possessive when she was in her 20s. However, Pooja's viewpoint on love has changed with time, and she now has different expectations.

Pooja then goes on to discuss her current outlook on relationships and says that she is currently looking for a partner that truly understands her. Finding someone to share quiet moments with is quite important to the seasoned actress. She explained that she has taken a purposeful decision to temporarily put her love life on hold.

Abhishek Malhan's fight with Avinash Sachdev gets personal

Abhishek Malhan and Avinash Sachdev got into a heated argument during the Toy Store task in the 41st episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 when Abhishek accused Avinash of being a biased judge. Avinash held the stones in his palm rather than placing them in someone else's box, which sparked the disagreement. Although Avinash claimed to be dividing the stones among the three boxes, Abhishek thought this was unjust.

Then, after doing the same thing, Jad charged Abhishek with cheating. They began insulting one another as the fight got heated. During the fight, Malhan age-shamed the TV actor by saying you're 37 yet do not have brains.

Toy Store challenge winner

Manisha, Aashika, and Abhishek all supported Elvish throughout the task and worked hard to ensure his success. Avinash, Pooja, and Jad, on the other side, banded together to support Bebika Dhurve and Jiya Shankar. Bebika finished the assignment with 25 pebbles, while Jiya and Elvish tied for first place with 58 pearls.

Jiya and Elvish were the top two finalists since Bebika had the least amount of pebbles. However, due to a tie between Jiya and Elvish, Bigg Boss asked the housemates whether they wanted to send both of them directly to the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 finale or dismiss both of them. The other housemates disagreed with Pooja and Abhishek's decision to send Jiya and Elvish to the grand finale. As a result, nobody qualified for the grand finale, and currently, there is no captain in the house.

