Hyderabad: Bigg Boss OTT season 2's Wednesday episode was filled with brand-new romances and open conflicts together with challenging activities like the "Ticket to Finale," in which competitors had to fight to produce viral content.

Bebika Dhurve criticises food cooked by Manisha Rani

As Bebika Dhurve is ill, Pooja Bhatt delivers breakfast to her bed. Bebika laments the blandness and lack of salt in the food. Pooja says she'll add salt the next time, but for the time being, she should eat. Bebika, meanwhile, consistently laments the poor quality of the food. She grumbled about the lunch that Manisha Rani had prepared, but Pooja reprimanded her, telling her that even though she was ill, she should still consume the food.

Later, as Pooja complimented Jiya Shankar's food in front of Bebika, Jiya jokingly questioned Bebika if she was feeling jealous. Bebika expressed her frustration at the lack of appreciation for her food while sitting in the garden with Avinash, Jad, and Pooja. She also made the decision to stop cooking for other people as a result of feeling bullied.

Ticket to Finale task

This is the fifth week, and Bigg Boss declared that the finale is approaching. The objective is now connected to the ticket for the last week. Three participants can advance directly to the final week. Since many of the BB OTT participants have ties to social media, they are adept at creating viral content. So, Bigg Boss introduces task wherein housmeates have to create viral content. The team that can create the most viral material will win the competition.

Team A's strategy

When the buzzer sounds, Team A begins to play. Avinash asks the other competitors their opinions of his relationship with Falak Naazz. He asks them to sum it up in a single word. Aashika works through her issues with Jiya, while Jad tries to clarify Aashika's shortcomings.

Team B's strategy

Team B has the opportunity to create viral material after Team A, and they begin playing as soon as the buzzer is heard. Targeting Bebika, Manisha and Abhishek quiz her. According to their teammate Pooja thinks they sound fake. Pooja claims that despite being teammates, she perceives Abhi and Manisha to be speaking in an artificial manner.

Team C's strategy

The time has come for Team C to produce some viral stuff. Elvish queries Aashika about her feelings for him, but Bebika continues getting in the way, so they are unable to have a good conversation.

Jiya confesses her feelings for Abhishek Malhan

In a private conversation with Abhishek, Jiya reveals her feelings. She tells Abhishek that she likes him and inquires as to if he feels the same way. Abhi responds that his purpose in the play is to play, not to fall in love. Abhi makes a joke with Jiya when the task is over and claims to have completed her mission. Nevertheless, Jiya asserts that her sentiments are genuine and that she will stand by her claims. Later, Bigg Boss makes the announcement that Team C won today's task.

Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve's misunderstanding

Bebika attempted to joke with Jad and Avinash in the evening, but Pooja Bhatt interrupted her, claiming that she had been rude all day. Pooja further said that it seemed like she (Bebika) had been waiting for a fight ever since she woke up. Bebika went away angry, and Pooja said she should go cry about it. Pooja and Avinash attempted to speak with Bebika at the end of the day in an effort to uplift her mood.